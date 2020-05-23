Difference between revisions of "Zisoe PaMyk"

Zisoe ‘Tichironga’ PaMyk
Zisoe PaMyk
Background information
Birth nameBlessed Zingwe
Born (1996-07-21) July 21, 1996 (age 23)
Mutare
OriginGweru
GenresZimdancehall Iyawozvwe Music
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
Years active2013 - Present
Associated actsMai Titi

Blessed Zingwe is an upcoming Zimbabwean musician who grew up in Gweru. He is into Zimbabwe dance hall music. He was encouraged by Tocky Vibes to concentrate on his music, survival. Mai Titi helped market his music and they became an engaged romantic couple. They have currently split up with no bad feelings.

