Difference between revisions of "Zisoe PaMyk"

Latest revision as of 00:12, 24 June 2020
|Zisoe ‘Tichironga’ PaMyk
|Background information
|Birth name
|Blessed Zingwe
|Born
|July 21, 1996
Mutare
|Origin
|Gweru
|Genres
|Zimdancehall Iyawozve Music
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
|Years active
|2013 - Present
|Associated acts
|Mai Titi
Blessed Zingwe is an upcoming Zimbabwean musician who grew up in Gweru. He is into Zimbabwe dance hall music. He was encouraged by Tocky Vibes to concentrate on his music, survival. Mai Titi helped market his music and they became an engaged romantic couple. They have currently split up with no bad feelings.