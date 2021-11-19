In July 2018, Zivai Chari was elected to Ward 32 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 913 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 32 Pfura RDC with 913 votes, beating Judith Museredza of PRC with 168 votes and Dorica Sauti of MDC Alliance with 54 votes. [1]

Events

