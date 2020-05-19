Difference between revisions of "Zivanai Nyakuchena"

In July 2018, Zivanai Nyakuchena was elected to Ward 1 Chipinge Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 748 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chipinge Town Council with 748 votes, beating Memory Mushonga of Zanu-PF with 245 votes and Moddy Sithole of PRC with 8 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

