On '''21 June 2021''', [[Temba Mliswa]] alleged that Dr [[Zorodzai Maroveke]] was in a romantic relationship with '''Ziyambi Ziyambi'''.<ref name="T"> [https://twitter.com/TembaMliswa/status/1406961858091827204/photo/1 Hon. Temba P. Mliswa], ''Twitter'', Published: June 21, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref> He released a series of screenshots of his chats with an alleged informant. View the screenshots below:

In '''January 2021''' it was reported that '''Ziyambi''' was battling for his life in the ICU of a [[Harare]] hospital. The report followed the deaths of [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] and [[Sibusiso Moyo]]. The two had succumbed to [[Covid-19]].<ref name="Z">Nigel Pfunde, [https://zimmorningpost.com/ziyambi-ziyambi-hospitalised-as-covid-19-paralyses-mnangagwas-cabinet/ Ziyambi Ziyambi hospitalised as Covid-19 paralyses Mnangagwa’s Cabinet], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: January 24, 2021, Retrieved: January 24, 2021</ref>

Ziyambi Ziyambi was the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and member of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front.

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: to Florence Ziyambi. [1]

Siblings: He is brother to Amon Philip Ziyambi, Zimbabwe's first black train driver.[2] Divorce: In September 2020, Ziyambi Ziyambi filed for divorce saying the relationship with his wife had irretrievably broken down with no prospects of restoration.

At the time the divorce was filed, Ziyambi had been estranged from his wife Florence Ziyambi, nee Mhizha, a lawyer and former deputy Prosecutor-General for seven years. In his claim filed at the High Court, Ziyambi asked for a decree of divorce saying the couple had not lived together as husband and wife since 2014. [3]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba West returned to Parliament:

Ziyambi Ziyambi of Zanu PF with 12 728 votes or 85.11 percent,

of Zanu PF with 12 728 votes or 85.11 percent, Herbert Munangatire of MDC–T with 1 666 votes or 11.14 percent,

Locadia Mupambwa of MDC–N with 560 votes or 3.74 percent,

Total 14 954 votes

He would be appointed as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs thereafter in September 2013. [4]

He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. Retaining his position as Member of Parliament of Zvimba West.

Events

During the height of the ZANU PF factional wars, Ziyambi was elevated to the post of Acting Provincial Chair for Mashonaland West, from Deputy Chairperson, after the 'vote of no confidence' had been passed on Themba Mliswa. [5] He would be subsequently removed from the Provincial Chairman's position in mid-July 2015 following accusations of dishonesty and failure to plan for the election of a substantive committee. [6]

It was rumoured that the removal of Ziyambi was also making way for Philip Chiyangwa [6] but he would eventually be replaced by his deputy Keith Guzah in an acting capacity.[7]

During his tenure as Deputy of Home Affairs, he was involved in several initiatives, chief among them being to reform the force which had come under criticism for allegedly harassing motorists. He also maintained that the ministry did not sanction the throwing of spikes by members of the force. [8]

Covid-19 Battle

In January 2021 it was reported that Ziyambi was battling for his life in the ICU of a Harare hospital. The report followed the deaths of Joel Biggie Matiza and Sibusiso Moyo. The two had succumbed to Covid-19.[9]

Alleged Relationship with Zorodzai Maroveke

Cake allegedly baked by Dr Zorodzai Maroveke for Ziyambi Ziyambi on his birthday

Message from Temba Mliswa's informant giving details of Ziyambi Ziyambi's alleged relationship with Dr Zorodzai Maroveke