Ziyambi Ziyambi is the current Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and member of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front.

Background

He is married to Florence Ziyambi.[1] He is brother to Amon Philip Ziyambi, Zimbabwe's first black train driver.[2]

Career

Ziyambi's political career took centre stage when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Zvimba West Constituency in the 2013 elections.[3] He would be appointed as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs thereafter in September 2013.[4]

During the height of the ZANU PF factional wars, Ziyambi was elevated to the post of Acting Provincial Chair for Mashonaland West, from Deputy Chairperson, after the 'vote of no confidence' had been passed on Themba Mliswa.[5] He would be subsequently removed from the Provincial Chairman's position in mid-July 2015 following accusations of dishonesty and failure to plan for the election of a substantive committee.[6]

It was rumoured that the removal of Ziyambi was also making way for Philip Chiyangwa[6] but he would eventually be replaced by his deputy Keith Guzah in an acting capacity.[7]

During his tenure as Deputy of Home Affairs, he was involved in several initiatives, chief among them being to reform the force which had come under criticism for allegedly harassing motorists. He also maintained that the ministry did not sanction the throwing of spikes by members of the force.[8]

He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. Retaining his position as Member of Parliament of Zvimba West.

Divorce

Covid-19 Battle

In January 2021 it was reported that Ziyambi was battling for his life in the ICU of a Harare hospital. The report followed the deaths of Joel Biggie Matiza and Sibusiso Moyo. The two had succumbed to Covid-19.[10]