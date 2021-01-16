Zizoe Pamyk real name Blessed Zingwe is a Zimbabwean musician.

Age

Zizoe was born on 21 July 1996 in Bocha. He moved to Gweru and lived in Mambo suburb.[1]

Career

He recorded his first track ever titled Matoppest Ghetto in the first week of January 2014. Zizo has released various tracks including Tichironga, Handichade Yellow Born Mhai, and Shaku Shaku which has put him on the limelight.[1]