Zodwa "Mai Ginimbi" Mkandla is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, owner and managing director of Traverze Travel a leading leisure and business travel management company in Zimbabwe. She was formerly married to socialite Genius Kadungure

Background

Zodwa Mkandla was born in Bubi in Matabeleland. She was married to the late socialite Genius Kadungure. In an interview, she said she was a member of Uebert Angel's Spirit Embassy.[1] Zodwa mentioned that she is the godmother of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinum's first daughter.[2]

Age

Zodwa Mkandla was born on 3 February 1972.

Children

She has two daughters Precious and Melisa.

Marriage To Ginimbi

Zodwa Mkandla and Ginimbi broke up in 2017. Although Ginimbi and Mkandla never had a white wedding, they were reportedly married under the Marriages Act. Commenting on her break up with Ginimbi in an interview with The Standard in 2018, Zodwa said: "I can’t comment on my personal life and relationships. while it’s true we broke up there is no bad blood between me and Genius, we communicate often."[3]

Alleged Affair With Joseph Madziyire

In February 2022, Tatelicious claimed that Zodwa Mkandla was having an affair with Mellisa Makwasha’s husband Joseph Madziyire. Tatelicious went on to say Mkandla and Madzivire had kissed during an Instagram Live video. Neither Joseph Madziyire nor Zodwa Mkandla responded to the allegations.

Education

She went to Mqwassini before moving to Harare to further her education. She holds a diploma with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Career

Even though her parents wanted her to be a teacher she ventured into the tourism industry after her father introduced her to Nelson Samkange who was in the industry.[1] Zodwa started as a receptionist for a travel consultant before she left to start Traverze Travel in 2003.[1]

Traverze Travel

Traverze used to handle the government’s foreign travel bookings before the tender was awarded to East Town Holdings owned by Mary Chiwenga in 2018.[4]

Controversies

RBZ Account Freeze

In September 2019, Zodwa Mkandla's company was one of five companies whose accounts were frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for fuelling parallel market trading and devastating the local currency.[4]

Awards

On May 22, 2017, she won the Women4Africa award for International Business Woman of the year.[5]





House Theft

Mkandla allegedly lost property worth more than $60 000 to her security guard who on separate occasions used duplicate keys to enter her Domboshava house to steal various goods. It was reported that in January 2015, Justice Jasi unlawfully entered Mkandla’s house and stole duplicate keys to her main door, bedroom, and office and would enter the house while she was away on business from 2015 to 2016. Upon noticing that she was constantly losing her valuables whenever she traveled, Mkandla reportedly installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the house.

When Jasi became aware of the CCTV, he allegedly dismantled it and stole the hard drive so that if Mkandla was to play the footage she would find nothing. The matter was reported to the police leading to Jasis arrest. [6]