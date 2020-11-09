'''Zodwa "Mai Ginimbi" Mkandla''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, owner and managing director of [[ Traverze Travel ]] a leading leisure and business travel management company in [[Zimbabwe]]. She was formerly married to socialite [[Genius Kadungure]]

Background

Zodwa Mkandla was born in Bubi in Matabeleland. She has two daughters Precious and Melisa. She was married to the late socialite Genius Kadungure. In an interview, she said she was a member of Uebert Angel's Spirit Embassy.[1] Zodwa mentioned that she is the godmother of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinum's first daughter.[2]

Education

She went to Mqwassini before moving to Harare to further her education. She holds a diploma with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Career

Even though her parents wanted her to be a teacher she ventured into the tourism industry after her father introduced her to Nelson Samkange who was in the industry.[1] Zodwa started as a receptionist for a travel consultant before she left to start Traverze Travel in 2003.[1]

Awards

On May 22, 2017, she won the Women4Africa award for International Business Woman of the year.[3]





House Theft

Mkandla allegedly lost property worth more than $60 000 to her security guard who on separate occasions used duplicate keys to enter her Domboshava house to steal various goods. It was reported that in January 2015, Justice Jasi unlawfully entered Mkandla’s house and stole duplicate keys to her main door, bedroom, and office and would enter the house while she was away on business from 2015 to 2016. Upon noticing that she was constantly losing her valuables whenever she traveled, Mkandla reportedly installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the house.

When Jasi became aware of the CCTV, he allegedly dismantled it and stole the hard drive so that if Mkandla was to play the footage she would find nothing. The matter was reported to the police leading to Jasis arrest. [4]