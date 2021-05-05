Difference between revisions of "Zola Zeelovin"
Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo is a South African media personality, musician and actress.
Acting Career
Uzalo
Zola Zeelovin joined the cast of Uzalo as Hleziphi.[1]
Radio Career
Gagasi FM
She presents ‘The Friday Hangout’ on Gagasi FM from 7-10pm.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 5 Things You Need To Know About Uzalo’s Zola Zeelovin, Ok Mzansi, Published: Retrieved: may 5, 2021