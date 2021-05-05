Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zola Zeelovin"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo''' is a South African media personality, musician and actress. ==Acting Career== ===Uzalo=== Zola Zeelovin joined the cast of '''...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 07:09, 5 May 2021

Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo is a South African media personality, musician and actress.

Acting Career

Uzalo

Zola Zeelovin joined the cast of Uzalo as Hleziphi.[1]

Radio Career

Gagasi FM

She presents ‘The Friday Hangout’ on Gagasi FM from 7-10pm.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 5 Things You Need To Know About Uzalo’s Zola Zeelovin, Ok Mzansi, Published: Retrieved: may 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zola_Zeelovin&oldid=103383"