'''Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo''' is a South African media personality, musician and actress.

Relationship With Prince Kaybee

In October 2020, Prince Kaybee introduced Zola Zeeloving to his mother.[1]

Acting Career

Uzalo

Zola Zeelovin joined the cast of Uzalo as Hleziphi.[2]

Radio Career

Gagasi FM

She presents ‘The Friday Hangout’ on Gagasi FM from 7-10pm.[2]

Music Career

In 2020 she released her single Yamukela on August 21, under Prince Kaybee's record label Lowkey Records.[1]