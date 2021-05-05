Pindula

'''Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo''' is a South African media personality, musician and actress.
==Relationship With Prince Kaybee==
 
==Relationship With Prince Kaybee==
Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo

Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo is a South African media personality, musician and actress.

Relationship With Prince Kaybee

In October 2020, Prince Kaybee introduced Zola Zeeloving to his mother.[1]

Acting Career

Uzalo

Zola Zeelovin joined the cast of Uzalo as Hleziphi.[2]

Radio Career

Gagasi FM

She presents ‘The Friday Hangout’ on Gagasi FM from 7-10pm.[2]

Music Career

In 2020 she released her single Yamukela on August 21, under Prince Kaybee's record label Lowkey Records.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Prince Kaybee Takes Relationship With Zola To The Next Level, Zalebs, Published: October 29, 2020, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 5 Things You Need To Know About Uzalo’s Zola Zeelovin, Ok Mzansi, Published: Retrieved: may 5, 2021
