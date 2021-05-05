Difference between revisions of "Zola Zeelovin"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo''' is a South African media personality, musician and actress.
|+
'''Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo''' is a South African media personality, musician and actress.
|−
==Relationship With Prince Kaybee==
==Relationship With Prince Kaybee==
|Line 29:
|Line 28:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Zola Zeelovin, Zola Zeelovin Uzalo, Zola Zeelovin Gagasi, Zola Zeelovin Prince Kaybee
|keywords= Zola Zeelovin, Zola Zeelovin Uzalo, Zola Zeelovin Gagasi, Zola Zeelovin Prince Kaybee
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
Latest revision as of 07:23, 5 May 2021
Zola “Zeelovin” Ayabulela Mhlongo is a South African media personality, musician and actress.
Relationship With Prince Kaybee
In October 2020, Prince Kaybee introduced Zola Zeeloving to his mother.[1]
Acting Career
Uzalo
Zola Zeelovin joined the cast of Uzalo as Hleziphi.[2]
Radio Career
Gagasi FM
She presents ‘The Friday Hangout’ on Gagasi FM from 7-10pm.[2]
Music Career
In 2020 she released her single Yamukela on August 21, under Prince Kaybee's record label Lowkey Records.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Prince Kaybee Takes Relationship With Zola To The Next Level, Zalebs, Published: October 29, 2020, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 5 Things You Need To Know About Uzalo’s Zola Zeelovin, Ok Mzansi, Published: Retrieved: may 5, 2021