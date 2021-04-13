Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu is a member of the Zulu Royal Family and was the sixth wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

She was whisked away by Mantfombi Dlamini from a sugarcane farm in Swaziland's Simunye "to learn Zulu culture”. When she was married by King Zwelithini she had stayed for a decade in the KwaKhangela Palace with Queen Mantfombi. Zola is the youngest of six children, with two brothers and three sisters.[1]

Husband

King Goodwill Zwelithini

Children

Education

She attended St Marks High School in Swaziland's capital Mbabane where she was named "most popular" matriculant of the year in 2003. She was also a prefect and excelled in her role as chair of the local Mbabane/Mbuluzi Rotary Club's research committee.[1]