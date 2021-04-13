Difference between revisions of "Zola Zelusiwe Mafu"

Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu is a member of the Zulu Royal Family and was the sixth wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
She was whisked away by Mantfombi Dlamini from a sugarcane farm in Swaziland's Simunye "to learn Zulu culture”. When she was married by King Zwelithini she had stayed for a decade in the KwaKhangela Palace with Queen Mantfombi. Zola is the youngest of six children, with two brothers and three sisters.[1]
She attended St Marks High School in Swaziland's capital Mbabane where she was named "most popular" matriculant of the year in 2003. She was also a prefect and excelled in her role as chair of the local Mbabane/Mbuluzi Rotary Club's research committee.[1]
References
