Revision as of 12:53, 13 April 2021
Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu is a member of the Zulu Royal Family and was the sixth wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
She was whisked away by Mantfombi Dlamini from a sugarcane farm in Swaziland's Simunye "to learn Zulu culture”. She stayed for a decade in the KwaKhangela Palace with Queen Mantfombi. Zola is the youngest of six children, with two brothers and three sisters.[1] Zwelithini's third wife, Queen Mantfombi of Swaziland, spotted Zola during 2003's reed dance in Swaziland.[2]
Mother
Zola Mafu's mother is Rose. In 2004 she was reported to be working as a librarian in Swaziland.[2]
Husband
Children
Education
She attended St Marks High School in Swaziland's capital Mbabane where she was named "most popular" matriculant of the year in 2003. She was also a prefect and excelled in her role as chair of the local Mbabane/Mbuluzi Rotary Club's research committee.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 VIVIEN SANDT, From the archives: Who is King Goodwill Zwelithini's sixth wife, Queen Zola Mafu?, DRUM, Published: 2014, Retrieved: April 13, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Mother accepts teen's marriage to king, Sunday Times, Published: July 18, 2004, Retrieved: April 13, 2021