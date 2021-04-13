Zola Mafu's mother is Rose. In 2004 she was reported to be working as a librarian in Swaziland.<ref name="ST">[https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2004-07-18-mother-accepts-teens-marriage-to-king/ Mother accepts teen's marriage to king], ''Sunday Times'', Published: July 18, 2004, Retrieved: April 13, 2021</ref >

She was whisked away by [[Mantfombi Dlamini]] from a sugarcane farm in Swaziland's Simunye "to learn Zulu culture”. When she was married by King Zwelithini she had stayed for a decade in the KwaKhangela Palace with Queen Mantfombi. Zola is the youngest of six children, with two brothers and three sisters.<ref name="DM"/>

Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu is a member of the Zulu Royal Family and was the sixth wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

Mother

Husband

Children

Education

She attended St Marks High School in Swaziland's capital Mbabane where she was named "most popular" matriculant of the year in 2003. She was also a prefect and excelled in her role as chair of the local Mbabane/Mbuluzi Rotary Club's research committee.[1]