Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu is a member of the Zulu Royal Family and was the sixth wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
She was whisked away by Mantfombi Dlamini from a sugarcane farm in Swaziland's Simunye "to learn Zulu culture”. She stayed for a decade in the KwaKhangela Palace with Queen Mantfombi before she was married by King Zwelithini in 2014. Zola is the youngest of six children, with two brothers and three sisters.[1] Zwelithini's third wife, Queen Mantfombi of Swaziland, spotted Zola during 2003's reed dance in Swaziland.[2]
Mother
Zola Mafu's mother is Rose. In 2004 she was reported to be working as a librarian in Swaziland.[2]
Husband
Children
Prince Nhlendla Zulu[3]
Education
She attended St Marks High School in Swaziland's capital Mbabane where she was named "most popular" matriculant of the year in 2003. She was also a prefect and excelled in her role as chair of the local Mbabane/Mbuluzi Rotary Club's research committee.[1]
