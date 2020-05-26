Difference between revisions of "Zoolian Karendo"

Zoolian Karendo is a Zimbabwean boy who became an overnight social media sensation after his video complaining to his father for eating too much sweet potato went viral. The boy’s act appealing for bread brought cheer to social media users in lockdown. In the video, the boy wanted a change of diet as he complained to his father overeating too much sweet potatoes (mbambaira). “Haa mukundikuvadza nembambaira!” He says.

Background

Zoolian Karendo stays in Chikonohono, Chinhoyi, with his parents and the aunt, Marry Karendo who is close to the boy.

The Response

The video, which has since gone viral, has touched hearts of many people with companies like Bakers Inn, Proton, ZimGold, Dairibord Zimbabwe Private Limited, Roil Cooking Oil and individuals pledging to assist him.[1]

Below are some of the pledges offered by companies and individuals on their Twitter handles:

Bakers Inn – Sweet potatoes are only sweet for so long. Help us find this little gent, we have a sweet surprise for him. Retweet to spread the word! #BakersInnBread #SweetSurprise

ZimGold’s – We have heard his cry. Akuvara ne mbambaira. Chingwa chaapihwa ne Proton chinoda margarine. We have decided to bless him with margarine.Let us keep him all cheered up by contiuning to like and retweeting timuvadze nezvinonaka!! #Zimgold #SweetSuprise #spreadthelove.

Good morning Royals – The Proton team is happy to let you know we found the boy he is From Chinhoyi and we got the link from one of ours here on Twitter maita basa #tomukuvadzanechingwachedu

Dairibord Private Limited Zimbabwe' - Chingwa chine margerine chinoda chine Quickbrew tea ine Dairibord Chimombe kuti zvinyatsoti dzika. Let us find this young man and give him the perfect breakfast. #Dairibord #QuickbrewTea #Chimombe #SweetSuprise

Roil Cooking Oil - We don’t know if you can fry sweet potatoes, but help us find this little man, we have a Cooking Oil hamper to make his breakfast a whole lot better, Kindly retweet so the little guy gets his hamper. #RoilCookingOil #Since1935 [2]









References