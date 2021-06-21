Dr Zorodzai Joy Tanaka Maroveke is the founder and chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust. Zorodzai Maroveke is a practising dental surgeon and the vice-president of the Cannabis Association of Zimbabwe.

Education

She went to Blakiston Primary and did her secondary education at Tynwald High School. She was part of the pioneer students. At that time Tynwald High School was not offering sciences and her mother moved her to Speciss College. At Tynwald High School she was the head girl.

From Speciss College she had one gap year and worked as a maid in Gunhill, but ended up as a tutor. The job description was that they were actually looking for a maid, but when she got there, they said you are overqualified for this job so Maroveke became a childminder for a year. She said she managed to raise a lot of money and went back to school. She left for China in 2010.

She got a Chinese government scholarship and left for Shanghai, a language school. In 2010 she went to Shanghai University School of Medicine until 2015. Dr Maroveke then practised dentistry for five years. In total, she spent six years in China.[1]

Dr Maroveke has a degree in Dental Surgery and a diploma in Stomatology from Shanghai JiaoTong University School of Medicine.[2]

Relationship With Ziyambi Ziyambi Allegations

On 21 June 2021, Temba Mliswa alleged that Dr Zorodzai Maroveke was in a romantic relationship with Ziyambi Ziyambi.[3]