Zororo Makamba was a journalist and entrepreneur. He was the Director and Co-Founder of Eleven Dogs, a digital media and broadcasting company. He was the current host and Executive Producer of Point of View with Zororo Makamba, an opinion based political web show which he launched in February 2016. He has previously worked as a Public Relations Executive at Telecel Zimbabwe as News & Broadcasting Assistant at United Talent Agency in New York. He was based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zororo Makamba died on 23 March 2020 after being taken ill with Covid-19 (Coronavirus). His death was the first fatal case of the virus in Zimbabwe.

Background

He was the son of an entrepreneur, James Makamba.

Education

St John’s College, Harare Zimbabwe – 2008. Makamba has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Michigan State University and graduated in 2017 with a Master of Fine Arts in Producing (Honours) from New York Film Academy.

Career

Makamba has worked for the following companies in various capacities:

Ibbamo Foundation - Intern

Aircel India - Intern

Telecel Zimbabwe - Public Relations, Digital Media, Sponsorship Executive

My Own Boss TV Show

TV Show ZiFM Stereo - Producer and Current Affairs Host February 2013 – April 2015

February 2013 – April 2015 Political Lemonade Spoof September 2016 – November 2016

September 2016 – November 2016 United Talent Agency- News and Broadcasting Assistant in New York March 2017

March 2017 Point of View with Zororo Makamba – Host and Executive Producer

Eleven Dogs Inc- Director and Co-Founder



In 2015, Zororo launched his show Tonight with Zororo in which he interviews various people in society from musicians to politicians discussing various issues.[1]

Makamba was known mostly for hosting several radio shows on ZiFM Stereo which include Impact and the Telecel Chit Chat show. Makamba was also a judge, alongside business mogul Philip Chiyangwa, on a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television programme called My Own Boss.[2]

Accomplishments

2016 - Winner “Outstanding Screen Production” National Arts Merits Awards (Zimbabwe’s Emmys)

2016 -“100 Most Influential under 40” (ranked 33) Gorindemabwe Trust on African leadership

2015 - “100 Most Influential under 40” (ranked 37) Gorindemabwe Trust on African leadership

2015 - Winner “Best Male Achiever” Zimbabwe Youth Achievers Awards

2014 - “100 Most Influential under 40” (ranked 39) Gorindemabwe Trust on African leadership

2012 - Winner “MVP award” at the National Team Selling Competition

2012 - 2nd place World Collegiate Sales Competition

Videos

Zimbabwe's New Cabinet A Deeper Look at Emmerson Mnangagwa's Ministers and The Challenges They Face

State of Television Industry in Zimbabwe







Death

On 22 March 2020, rumour spread online that Zororo Makamba was the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe and that he was admitted at Wilkins Hospital.

On the morning of 23 March, Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo denied that Makamba was one of the Coronavirus confirmed patients in the country, referring to the rumour as fake news.[3] Later that day, news Makamba was confirmed to have been admitted at Wilkins Hospital and to have died.[4]

Makamba's death was the first known fatal case of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

Allegations of neglect

A day after his death, his family revealed that the Government had neglected to provide minimum support at Wilkins Hospital to save his life. The family said listed a number of things that they said the government had failed to do:

Failed to test him for Coronavirus for several hours apparently because the Hospital was waiting for samples from other hospitals before testing Zororo Makamba's sample. Results were only available 15 hours after submission of sample, despite the hospital promising 6 hours.

Wilkins Hospital failed to admit him into the hospital on time claiming that they were not ready to receive any Coronavirus patients. He was eventually admitted about 9 hours later.

Wilkins Hospital did not have a ventilator available for Zororo to use. The family managed to source a private portable ventilator but that the hospital refused to let them use it.

The Hospital would run out of oxygen which Zororo needed, and they would have to source more from City of Harare.

Government refused that the family take him to a private ICU even though Zororo was not getting the required support at Wilkins.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo, attempted to make the family build an ICU unit at the hospital at a $120,000 in a bid to save Zororo

Nurses would only attend to Zororo after about 2 hours and at one point told the family that they were feeling bothered by reminders to check on him.

The minister lied to the family that ICU equipment would be made available for Zororo but none was made available until he died.

That Wilkins Hospital didn't have running water in its taps

The government has not yet commented on the claims of neglect by the family.[5]