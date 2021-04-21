Zunaid Abbas Moti is a South African businessman.

Background

Moti spent the majority of his life in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.[1] Moti says he grew up in a home where money was always tight and would wash the school bus on weekends so that he and his sister could travel the 110 km round trip to and from school daily.[2]

Age

Zunaid Moti was born in 1974.[1]

Net Worth

According to a biography on his personal website, Moti made over R40 million from selling shares in a business just before his 22nd birthday.[2]

Businesses

According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Registration Office, he owns more than 204 listed enterprises that deal with property, consulting, jewellery and mining.[3]

Moti Group which directly and indirectly employs 2500 people throughout sub-Saharan Africa.[1]

African Chrome Fields: a joint venture with Kuda Tagwirei. In 2019 there were reports that he was scaling down his Zimbabwe mining operations amid revelations that his relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa had soured. In an interview with Sunday Times, Moti said the toxicity of the Zimbabwe investment was affecting his other businesses. He said:

“There’s a lot of pressure out there. People ask why we’re in business in Zimbabwe. That has affected our ratings. Some people wouldn’t want to do business with us because we’re in Zimbabwe.”

By September 2019, African Chrome Fields had shut down all but one plant and retrenched hundreds of workers, with the Moti Group blaming the decision by the RBZ to re-introduce an unstable local currency.[4]

Cars

Controversies