'''Zuva Petroleum''' is a fuel company in Zimbabwe. It is owned by [[Masawara Holdings]].
'''Zuva Petroleum''' is a fuel company in Zimbabwe. It is owned by [[Masawara Holdings]].
Latest revision as of 10:54, 16 February 2021
Zuva Petroleum is a fuel company in Zimbabwe. It is owned by Masawara Holdings.
Zuva was formed in 2010.
In 2021, Zuva was mentioned on p 22 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels.