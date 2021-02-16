Pindula

Zuva Petroleum is a fuel company in Zimbabwe. It is owned by Masawara Holdings.
 

  
Latest revision as of 10:54, 16 February 2021

Zuva logo

Zuva Petroleum is a fuel company in Zimbabwe. It is owned by Masawara Holdings.

Contacts

Events

Zuva was formed in 2010.
In 2021, Zuva was mentioned on p 22 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels.






