Difference between revisions of "Zuva Habane"

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Amanda Zuva Rugara <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Amanda Zuva<!-- only use if different from name above -->

Amanda Zuva Habane is a Zimbabwean social media personality and former model who is based in South Africa. As a model she was once Miss Gweru.

Background

Zuva Habane divorced from her husband Prince Habane on 7 April 2015. The couple stayed together until they split for good in 2020.

Details of the divorce showed that the couple's two children would stay with their father whilst the property would be shared equally between the former husband and wife.[1]

In March 2019 she revealed that she was once locked up in a house by an older man she was in love with and was abused.

Pictures

Zuva Habane Pose

Zuva Habane Outside

Zuva Habane Photo

Center

Videos

Zuva Habane talks about being wholesome





