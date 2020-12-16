Difference between revisions of "Zuva Habane"

In March 2019 she revealed that she was once locked up in a house by an older man she was in love with and was abused.

...celebration of emancipation, a new me, no more living life for people, no more negativity, no more bad vibes, no more stigmatisation of being mvana resulting in me hanging on to a man.

Zuva hosted a small private divorce party at a venue in Johannesburg that only had about 20 guests. Speaking to [[H-Metro]], Zuva said the party was a:

Amanda Zuva Habane is a Zimbabwean social media personality and former model who is based in South Africa. As a model she was once Miss Gweru.

Background

Zuva Habane and Prince Habane got married in 2005. [1]divorced from her husband Prince Habane on 7 April 2015. The couple stayed together until they split for good in 2020.

Details of the divorce showed that the couple's two children would stay with their father whilst the property would be shared equally between the former husband and wife.[2]

Zuva hosted a small private divorce party at a venue in Johannesburg that only had about 20 guests. Speaking to H-Metro, Zuva said the party was a:

...celebration of emancipation, a new me, no more living life for people, no more negativity, no more bad vibes, no more stigmatisation of being mvana resulting in me hanging on to a man.

Abuse

In March 2019 she revealed that she was once locked up in a house by an older man she was in love with and was abused.

Pictures

Videos

Zuva Habane talks about being wholesome





