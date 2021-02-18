Difference between revisions of "Zuva Petroleum"

Zuva has partnered with leading lubricant manufacturers to bring our customers the best oils and greases to the automotive, industrial, agriculture, mining and aviation sectors.

The quest for lower combustive fuel emissions is a critical element of environmental preservation by the elimination of greenhouse gases. Zuva is committed to playing a significant role in this noble endeavour and is focused on bringing cleaner fuel products into the market that work more proficiently with new vehicle engines designed to burn fuel more efficiently in a manner that enables lesser polluting emissions in line with modern world standards. Our Low Sulphur Diesel (LSD) products are refined to meet the world’s most stringent requirements on combustive fuel emissions.

Zuva Petroleum markets aviation fuel and related services to commercial, private, corporate and government aircrafts within Zimbabwe. It operates service hubs in seven different locations around the country to ensure ease of accessibility and timeous service delivery to all our customers .

Two former ministers, [[Tendai Biti]] (MDC) and [[Walter Mzembi]] (ZANU-PF), alleged in '''2019/20''' that President [[Mnangagwa]] has benefcial ownership in '''Zuva'''. (See Nehanda Radio. 2020. “Outcry as Mnangagwa-linked Zuva Petroleum gets bye to sell in forex.” Nehanda Radio, February 20; PetrolWorld. 2019. “Zimbabwe: Zuva Petroleum Owned by President Mnangagwa.” PetrolWorld, June 6)

To be the energy brand of choice every day in Zimbabwe, the region and beyond

'''Zuva Petroleum''' is a Zimbabwean company that was formed in ''' 2010 ''' . The company is in the energy sector.

Organisation Structure

Offers

Distribution network

Over 72 retail stations 60 Million litres storage facility at 10 depots 7 aviation depots 25 Distribution trucks

Aviation fuel

Petrol

Zuva has invested significantly in Petrol blending.

Diesel

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas is instant, effective and reliable energy.

Lubricants

PRESTO

Convenience one-stop shop that offers:

Fresh, quality products

Good range

Competitive pricing

24/7 access

Safe and secure shopping area

Friendly customer service

Value-added services (ECOCASH, motor insurance, money transfer services and bill payment options)