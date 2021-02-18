Difference between revisions of "Zuva Petroleum"
Over 72 retail stations
60 Million litres storage facility at 10 depots
25 Distribution trucks
Zuva in .
==Diesel==
The quest for lower combustive fuel emissions is a critical element of environmental preservation by the elimination of greenhouse gases. Zuva is committed to playing a significant role in this noble endeavour and is focused on bringing cleaner fuel products into the market that work more proficiently with new vehicle engines designed to burn fuel more efficiently in a manner that enables lesser polluting emissions in line with modern world standards. Our Low Sulphur Diesel (LSD) products are refined to meet the world’s most stringent requirements on combustive fuel emissions.
==Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)==
Liquefied Petroleum Gas is instant, effective and reliable energy.
==Lubricants==
Zuva has partnered with leading lubricant manufacturers to bring our customers the best oils and greases to the automotive, industrial, agriculture, mining and aviation sectors.
* Fresh, quality products
* Good range
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Companies]]
Latest revision as of 12:38, 18 February 2021
|Industry
|Ernegy
Zuva Petroleum is a Zimbabwean company that was formed in 2010. The company is in the energy sector.
Contact Details
Tel:
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website:
Organisation Structure
Mentioned in Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe p23, Case Study 2, The Fuel Cartels. Two former ministers, Tendai Biti (MDC) and Walter Mzembi (ZANU-PF), alleged in 2019/20 that President Mnangagwa has benefcial ownership in Zuva. (See Nehanda Radio. 2020. “Outcry as Mnangagwa-linked Zuva Petroleum gets bye to sell in forex.” Nehanda Radio, February 20; PetrolWorld. 2019. “Zimbabwe: Zuva Petroleum Owned by President Mnangagwa.” PetrolWorld, June 6)
Offers
Distribution network
Over 72 retail stations 60 Million litres storage facility at 10 depots 7 aviation depots 25 Distribution trucks
Aviation fuel
Zuva Petroleum markets aviation fuel and related services to commercial, private, corporate and government aircrafts within Zimbabwe. It operates service hubs in seven different locations around the country to ensure ease of accessibility and timeous service delivery to all our customers.
Petrol
Zuva has invested significantly in Petrol blending.
Diesel
The quest for lower combustive fuel emissions is a critical element of environmental preservation by the elimination of greenhouse gases. Zuva is committed to playing a significant role in this noble endeavour and is focused on bringing cleaner fuel products into the market that work more proficiently with new vehicle engines designed to burn fuel more efficiently in a manner that enables lesser polluting emissions in line with modern world standards. Our Low Sulphur Diesel (LSD) products are refined to meet the world’s most stringent requirements on combustive fuel emissions.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Liquefied Petroleum Gas is instant, effective and reliable energy.
Lubricants
Zuva has partnered with leading lubricant manufacturers to bring our customers the best oils and greases to the automotive, industrial, agriculture, mining and aviation sectors.
PRESTO
Convenience one-stop shop that offers:
- Fresh, quality products
- Good range
- Competitive pricing
- 24/7 access
- Safe and secure shopping area
- Friendly customer service
- Value-added services (ECOCASH, motor insurance, money transfer services and bill payment options)