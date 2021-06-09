Difference between revisions of "Zvamapere Secondary School"

Pindula

'''Zvamapere Secondary School''' [[Masvingo Province]]
'''Zvamapere Secondary School''' is in [[Chivi]], [[Masvingo Province]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' Chivi <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0337595 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
Email:

Zvamapere Secondary School is in Chivi, Masvingo Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chivi
Telephone: 0337595
Cell:
Email:
Web:

