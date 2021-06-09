Difference between revisions of "Zvamapere Secondary School"
Revision as of 09:32, 9 June 2021
Zvamapere Secondary School is in Chivi, Masvingo Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PBag 549, Nyaningwe, Chivi.
Telephone: 0337595, 037 4400
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Zvamapere Secondary School is in the Zipwa Area, and provides high school education to Chisenga, Chigapa, Bella and Taru primary schools. In 2011 the school sat about 400 students.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Zvamapere Secondary School students fundraiser, organised by Johnson Gudhuza. https://www.gofundme.com/f/zvamapere-secondary-school-students