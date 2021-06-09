Difference between revisions of "Zvamapere Secondary School"

'''Zvamapere Secondary School''' is in the Zipwa Area, and provides high school education to Chisenga, Chigapa, Bella and Taru primary schools. In '''2011''' the school sat about 400 students.

Zvamapere Secondary School is in Chivi, Masvingo Province

Location

Address: PBag 549, Nyaningwe, Chivi.

Telephone: 0337595, 037 4400

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Zvamapere Secondary School students fundraiser, organised by Johnson Gudhuza. https://www.gofundme.com/f/zvamapere-secondary-school-students