Difference between revisions of "Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi"
|
(Created page with "'''Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called the '''People’s Patriotic Party'''. == Education == No information could be...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 07:13, 6 September 2022
Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called the People’s Patriotic Party.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.