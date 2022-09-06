<blockquote>Mr President Sir; we Appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to officially either serve you Summons or issue a Warrant of Arrest or Proceed to Apprehend, Interrogate and Prosecute you on Applicable Legal Criteria on 13 September during 77th Session UN General Assembly in New York on charges from Coup De Tat, Mass Genocide, Torture, Abductions, Rape, with counts backdated from 1983 to Date with Redundant Commissions of Inquiry whereas Gross Violations of Human Rights including Failure to Uphold the Rule of Law and defeat to the Course of Justice has been cited.</blockquote>

Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called the People’s Patriotic Party.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Events

In September 2022, Chasi wrote an open letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) asking the Hague-based court to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa over allegations of a litany of human rights abuses, including rape, torture, and abductions.[1]

Chasi wrote the letter ahead of Mnangagwa's visit to New York, United States of America, to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 13 September 2022.

The letter, which was addressed to Mnangagwa, was copied to the UN, African Union, SADC, Diplomatic Missions, ICC, Parliament of Zimbabwe and Political Parties. Part of the letter read:

Mr President Sir; we Appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to officially either serve you Summons or issue a Warrant of Arrest or Proceed to Apprehend, Interrogate and Prosecute you on Applicable Legal Criteria on 13 September during 77th Session UN General Assembly in New York on charges from Coup De Tat, Mass Genocide, Torture, Abductions, Rape, with counts backdated from 1983 to Date with Redundant Commissions of Inquiry whereas Gross Violations of Human Rights including Failure to Uphold the Rule of Law and defeat to the Course of Justice has been cited.