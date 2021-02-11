Zvenyika Chawatama

Zvenyika Chawatama is a Zimbabwean engineer and Harare City Council director of works. In January 2021 he evaded arrest on charges associated with abuse of office after evading the police in a dramatic high-speed chase down Simon Mazorodze and Chitungwiza roads. He was placed on the police wanted list.

Career

On December 8, 2020, Chawatama was appointed to act as town clerk for only three days by then acting town clerk Dr Prosper Chonzi, while he was away on council business. After the expiry of the three days, Chawatama refused to relinquish his acting jacket and continued to act as the town clerk, making executive decisions.

On January 15, 2021, the then Harare council acting mayor councillor Luckson Mukunguma wrote to Chawatama advising him that he was no longer the acting town clerk, but he ignored the letter. On 18 January 2021, Chawatama ignored Mukunguma’s letter and wrote a letter to all heads of departments on the restructuring of the council’s operations.

Mukunguma then reported Eng Chawatama to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit for his illegal actions.[1]

On 29 January 2021, Chawatama evaded arrest on charges associated with abuse of office after evading the police in a dramatic high-speed chase down Simon Mazorodze and Chitungwiza roads.[2]