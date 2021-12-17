Zvenyika started his career at Gaths Mine in 2001. He then moved to Shabanie Mine where he rose to prominence for his defensive skills and hard tackling.<ref name="a">Albert Marufu [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/11/10/makonese-psl-return/ Makonese in PSL return], ''The Standard'', Published: November 10, 2013, Retrieved: January 21, 2015</ref> After having made his mark at Shabanie which was in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] at the time, Makonese moved to the South African League where he played for Santos. From Santos he was then signed by Orlando Pirates in 2009.<ref name="a"/> He played for pirates from 2009 to 2011 but Pirates did not offer him another contract after he was accused for being undisciplined.<ref name="a"/> Responding to the allegations on his indiscipline, Makonese argued that<blockquote>It is not a secret that I drink beer, but I am very responsible. People are just jealous, that is why they spread these rumours.<ref name="a"/></blockquote> When pirates insisted on renewing Makonese's contract, the footballer retraced his steps to Shabanie Mine Football Club helping them survive relegation from the top flight league. He went on to play in Mozambique for Deportivo of Maputo.<ref name="a"/> His most lengthy stint at a club in the South African League was with Santos.

Makonese was rumoured to have died in a car crash and the news of his alleged death went viral on social media especially in South Africa. The story of Makonese's death was picked up buy top South African newspapers which even generated more speculation about his death.<ref name="g">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2011/08/09/the-resurrection-of-zvenyika-makonese/ The resurrection of Zvenyika Makonese], ''The Standard'', Published: August 9, 2011, Retrieved: January 2015</ref> There were widespread claims on social media by people who claimed that they had actually been on the scene of the accident, the claims ranged from those who claimed to have seen beer bottles in the car that Makonese was said to be in, to others claiming that his death had been long coming since he was said to have been a reckless person who spends all his money on beer drinking.<ref name="g"/> It was also rumoured that Zvenyika had fallen on hard times in South Africa as he was struggling to make ends meet which saw him having to rely on being a tout at Newtown taxi rank in Johannesburg. The report also claimed to have visited the aforementioned taxi rank to verify if indeed Makonese had fallen o hard times which saw them claiming that indeed the former Pirates defender was a spent force.<ref name="I">[https://www.facebook.com/IAmProudToBeAZimbabwean/posts/400705689983394 ZVENYIKA MAKONESE NOW A"HWINDI"IS SA], ''I am proud to be Zimbabwean'', ''Facebook'', Published: August 29, 2012, Retrieved: January 21, 2015</ref> It was also reported that Makonese's move to venture into touting had been just weeks after his family had received church donations at Impact for Christ Ministries sometime in December , after the couple failed to pay rentals at their Wenchester suburb home. Dspite the widespread circulation that these reports got, Makonese scoffed at them saying that he was not a tout and had only been at the taxi rank occasionally since he has two taxis which operate on the said route. The very same paper which claimed that Makonese had fallen from Grace was also the same paper which had published otheer negative stories about the footballer which had turned out to be true. Makonese was quoted saying<blockquote>I have heard about those stories and I am really disappointed. Is it a crime for me to be seen at the Park Station or anywhere like it? People must first confirm their facts because I run a transport company. This is not the first time this kind of stuff has been written about me and I am now getting used to these rumors that are always floating about me. If you remember well, last time they went on to even report that I had died in a road accident.<ref name="j">Garikai Fadzi [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/60903/makonese-rubbishes-reports.html Makonese rubbishes reports], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: July 19, 2012, Retrieved: January 21, 2015</ref></blockquote>

