Difference between revisions of "Zviito Fungurani"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chegutu Municipality with 290 votes, beating Charles Tendayi S Makoni of Zanu-PF with 190 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

