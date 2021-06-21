The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.<ref name="Parly"/>

According to the ''' 2012 ''' population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020<ref name="Census">[http://www.zimstat.co.zw/sites/default/files/img/publications/Census/CensusResults2012/Mash_West.pdf Mashonaland West Province

''' 2017 ''' - The [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Member of Parliament]] was [[Ignatius Chombo]].

Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies , Zvimba North and Zvimba South.

Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.

Geographical location

Zvimba Political Constituency

Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies, Zvimba North and Zvimba South. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.

Zvimba North

2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.

Zvimba South

This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa. [1]

Population

Schools and Infrastructure

See Raffingora Secondary School.



2018 to present (2020) - Phillip Chiyangwa <ref name="Hon Phillip Chiyangwa"> Hon Phillip Chiyangwa, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 7 august 2020<ref>

References

