==Schools and Infrastructure==
See [[Raffingora Secondary School]]. <br/>
Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.
Geographical location
Zvimba Political Constituency
Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies, Zvimba North and Zvimba South. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.
Zvimba North
2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.
Zvimba South
This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa. [1]
Population
According to the 2012 population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020[2]
Schools and Infrastructure
See Mabvure Secondary School.
See Raffingora Secondary School.
2018 to present (2020) - Phillip Chiyangwa <ref name="Hon Phillip Chiyangwa"> Hon Phillip Chiyangwa, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 7 august 2020<ref>
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zvimba South Constituency Profile, Parliament of Zimbabwe Research Department, published: 2011, retrieved: July 7, 2016
- ↑ [http://www.zimstat.co.zw/sites/default/files/img/publications/Census/CensusResults2012/Mash_West.pdf Mashonaland West Province Report], Zimstat, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 7, 2016
References