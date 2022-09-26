Pindula

See [[Raffingora Secondary School]].
 
See [[Raffingora Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
Zvimba North
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.
  
Zvimba South
 
2018 to present (2020) - Phillip Chiyangwa
 
  
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.<ref name="Parly"/>
 
 
References
 
<References/>
 
  
  
Line 57: Line 51:
  
 
Zvimba
|title=Zvimba
 
Sabina Mugabe, Ignatius Chombo, Phillip Chiywangwa
keywords=Sabina Mugabe,Ignatius Chombo,Phillip Chiywangwa,  
description=places
|description=places
 
Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.

Geographical location

Zvimba Political Constituency

Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies, Zvimba North and Zvimba South. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.

Zvimba North

2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Zvimba South

This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa. [1]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

Population

According to the 2012 population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020[2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 8 852 voters or 20.73 %

Schools and Infrastructure

See Mabvure Secondary School.
See Raffingora Secondary School.

The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.[1]





References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Zvimba South Constituency Profile, Parliament of Zimbabwe Research Department, published: 2011, retrieved: July 7, 2016
  2. [http://www.zimstat.co.zw/sites/default/files/img/publications/Census/CensusResults2012/Mash_West.pdf Mashonaland West Province Report], Zimstat, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 7, 2016
