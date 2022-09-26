The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.<ref name="Parly"/>

The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.<ref name = "Parly"/>

Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.

Geographical location

Zvimba Political Constituency

Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies, Zvimba North and Zvimba South. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.

Zvimba North

2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Ignatius Chombo of Zanu PF with 16 175 votes,

Hamilton Gomba of MDC with 5 872 votes,

William Chirambasukwa, Independent, with 0 votes.

Zvimba South

This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa. [1]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

Sabina Mugabe of Zanu PF with 16 508 votes,

Titus Nheya of MDC with 4 689 votes,

Forgiveness Pasimupindu Manika, Independent, with 2 195 votes,

Chipembere Muzondiwa of UP with 334 votes.

Population

According to the 2012 population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020[2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba returned to Parliament:

Sabina Mugabe of Zanu PF with 8 008 votes,

Esau Chakupe of ZUM with 525 votes.

Turnout - 8 852 voters or 20.73 %

Schools and Infrastructure

See Mabvure Secondary School.

See Raffingora Secondary School.



The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.[1]

















References