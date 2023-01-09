* [[Locadia Mupambwa]] of MDC–N with 560 votes or 3.74 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zvimba West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zvimba South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zvimba North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zvimba East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

The '''2013''' election results for six of the 210 constituencies: [[Buhera]] South, [[Bulilima]] West, [[Chiredzi]] North, [[Masvingo]] West, [[Mwenezi]] West, and '''Zvimba''' North, were never released by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]].

Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies, Zvimba North and Zvimba South.

Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.

Geographical location

Government

Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies, Zvimba North and Zvimba South. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.

Zvimba North

2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Ignatius Chombo of Zanu PF with 16 175 votes,

Hamilton Gomba of MDC with 5 872 votes,

William Chirambasukwa, Independent, with 0 votes.

Zvimba South

This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa. [1]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

Sabina Mugabe of Zanu PF with 16 508 votes,

Titus Nheya of MDC with 4 689 votes,

Forgiveness Pasimupindu Manika, Independent, with 2 195 votes,

Chipembere Muzondiwa of UP with 334 votes.

The 2013 election results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba East returned to Parliament:

Francis Mukwangwariwa of Zanu PF with 13 113 votes or 73.37 percent,

Greenwich Ndanga of MDC–T with 4 008 votes or 22.42 percent,

Christopher Mangisani of MDC–N with 752 votes or 4.21 percent,

Total 17 873 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Ignatius Chombo of Zanu PF with 12 633 votes or 72.50 percent,

Marian Chombo, Independent, with 3 577 votes or 20.53 percent,

Abigail Sauti of MDC–T with 969 votes or 5.56 percent,

Stewart Chapola of MDC–N with 245 votes or 1.41 percent.

Total 17 424 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

Walter Chidhakwa of Zanu PF with 13 745 votes or 81.66 percent,

Fidelis Mugari of MDC–T with 2 536 votes or 15.07 percent,

Elijah Karemba of MDC–N with 550 votes or 3.27 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 16 831 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba West returned to Parliament:

Ziyambi Ziyambi of Zanu PF with 12 728 votes or 85.11 percent,

Herbert Munangatire of MDC–T with 1 666 votes or 11.14 percent,

Locadia Mupambwa of MDC–N with 560 votes or 3.74 percent,

Total 14 954 votes

Population

According to the 2012 population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020[2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba returned to Parliament:

Sabina Mugabe of Zanu PF with 8 008 votes,

Esau Chakupe of ZUM with 525 votes.

Turnout - 8 852 voters or 20.73 %

Schools and Infrastructure

See Mabvure Secondary School.

See Raffingora Secondary School.



The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.[1]

















References