==Geographical location==
 
Directly west of [[Harare]]. See map in [[Mashonaland West Province]].
  
 
==Government==
See [[Raffingora Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Raffingora Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.<ref name="Parly"/>
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure. <ref name="Parly"/>
  
See [[Baobab Paper Technology]]. <br/>
See [[Baobab Paper Technology]]. (Recycling paper) <br/>
  
 
==References==
 
Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.

Geographical location

Directly west of Harare. See map in Mashonaland West Province.

Government

Zvimba has been divided into several constituencies. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Zvimba South constituency comprised of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa. [1]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

The 2013 election results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba East returned to Parliament:

Total 17 873 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Total 17 424 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

  • Walter Chidhakwa of Zanu PF with 13 745 votes or 81.66 percent,
  • Fidelis Mugari of MDC–T with 2 536 votes or 15.07 percent,
  • Elijah Karemba of MDC–N with 550 votes or 3.27 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 16 831 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba West returned to Parliament:

Total 14 954 votes

2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.

Population

According to the 2012 population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020[2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 8 852 voters or 20.73 %

Schools and Infrastructure

See Mabvure Secondary School.
See Raffingora Secondary School.

The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure. [1]

See Baobab Paper Technology. (Recycling paper)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Zvimba South Constituency Profile, Parliament of Zimbabwe Research Department, published: 2011, retrieved: July 7, 2016
  2. [http://www.zimstat.co.zw/sites/default/files/img/publications/Census/CensusResults2012/Mash_West.pdf Mashonaland West Province Report], Zimstat, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 7, 2016
