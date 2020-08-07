Difference between revisions of "Zvimba"
===Zvimba South===
This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa.
This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridgeand Masiyarwa.
==Population==
===Zvimba South===
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.<ref name="Parly"/>
Zvimba is a district in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.
Geographical location
Zvimba Political Constituency
Zvimba is divided into two national political constituencies namely Zvimba North and Zvimba South. The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.
Zvimba North
2017 - The Member of Parliament was Ignatius Chombo.
Zvimba South
This constituency comprises of 9 wards namely wards 3, 6, 19, 21, 22 and 23. It consists of such places as Kutama, Maryland, Banket, Junction Bridge and Masiyarwa.
Population
According to the 2012 population census Zvimba has a population of 263 020[2]
Schools and Infrastructure
Zvimba North
Zvimba South
2018 to present (20200 - Phillip Chiyangwa
The constituency has 18 primary schools and 6 secondary schools. There are three hospitals in the constituency, 2 clinics and 1 rural health centre. Zvimba South also has seven business centres of which Darwendale and Banket are fully serviced while most of the business centres in the constituency lack most of the necessary infrastructure.
