Difference between revisions of "Zvimba RDC"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: {| class="wikitable" |- ! Ward !! Name !! Party |- | 1 || Machiveyi Makore || Zanu-PF |- | 2 |...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC.
|+
The ZvimbaLocal Government is Zvimba RDC.
The July 2018 elections returned:
The July 2018 elections returned:
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|Line 63:
|Line 63:
| 29 || [[Beauty Tomu]] || Zanu-PF
| 29 || [[Beauty Tomu]] || Zanu-PF
|-
|-
|−
| 30 || [[Acme
|+
| 30 || [[Acme ]] || Zanu-PF
|-
|-
| 31 || [[Robin Bales Smith]] || Zanu-PF
| 31 || [[Robin Bales Smith]] || Zanu-PF
|Line 75:
|Line 75:
| 35 || [[Lackson Maronga]] || MDC-Alliance
| 35 || [[Lackson Maronga]] || MDC-Alliance
|}
|}
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 09:04, 13 August 2020
The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: