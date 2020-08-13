Difference between revisions of "Zvimba RDC"

The Zvimba Local Government is Zvimba RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Name Party
1 Machiveyi Makore Zanu-PF
2 Kizito Murambiwa Mutevera Zanu-PF
3 Nelton Chivanga Zanu-PF
4 Maduba Benwell Gabongwe Independent
5 Tsitsi Kaja Zanu-PF
6 Christopher Ndhlovu Zanu-PF
7 Piwai Chipunza Zanu-PF
8 Valentine Mukupi Zanu-PF
9 Reason Alifasi Zanu-PF
10 Edmore Magaya Zanu-PF
11 Wallen Fungirai Ndava-Gopo Zanu-PF
12 Temba Joshua Chinhamo Zanu-PF
13 Cliff Machakaire Zanu-PF
14 Phillip Gambiza Zanu-PF
15 Sandram Kembo Zanu-PF
16 Spencer Magaya Zanu-PF
17 Tobias Felix Tobaiwa Mapuvire Zanu-PF
18 Plaxedes Svuure Zanu-PF
19 Jadiel Masunda Zanu-PF
20 Alefa Muyesa Zanu-PF
21 Enock Chivambu Zanu-PF
22 Never Hutepasi Zanu-PF
23 Richard Muganhiri Zanu-PF
24 Baison Mavhuto MDC-Alliance
25 Ruzai Muchaurawa Zanu-PF
26 Chatonga Dickson Bako Zanu-PF
27 Isaya Mapepa Zanu-PF
28 Andrew Chirenda Zanu-PF
29 Beauty Tomu Zanu-PF
30 Acme Akimu Zanu-PF
31 Robin Bales Smith Zanu-PF
32 Mabel Nyadzayo Zanu-PF
33 Bessie Zvikomborero Mangoni Zanu-PF
34 Zeiman Mugwagwa Zanu-PF
35 Lackson Maronga MDC-Alliance
