Difference between revisions of "Zvinechimwe Churu"

Zvinechimwe Churu was appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing, replacing George Magosvongwe, in November 2019. He was the Chief Director, National Budgets, in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before his appointment and is also a board member at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

2019 - appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.



He is also a board member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Mr Churu has more than 25 years of experience in public administration and management specialising in economic policy formulation and implementation, domestic and international finance, and budget and expenditure management with a pointed focus on national economic development. He also possesses private experience as a former chief executive officer of the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (Noczim). He was the Chief Director, National Budgets, at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before he joined the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.[1]

Events

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made new government appointments in November 2019. The appointments, announced by Misheck Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and were with immediate effect.

Chief of Protocol: Former ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, replacing Munyaradzi Kajese retired.

President’s Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC): Raphael Faranisi (created post).

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation Aaron Nhepera, replaced Melusi Machiya.

Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Melusi Machiya.

Rudo Chitiga was moved to the OPC while awaiting reassignment, from Former Women’s Affairs Secretary.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: Zvinechimwe Churu, replacing George Magosvongwe (awaiting reassignment).

