Difference between revisions of "Zvirikufaya na Keda"

[[File:Qdefault.jpg|400px|thumb|left|Zvirikufaya na Keda]] ''' Zvirikufaya na Keda ''', around '''2014''', was a popular page on Facebook on which Zimbabweans from around the world have been posting and uploading videos of themselves doing all sorts of things ranging from cooking Zimbabwean cuisine to drag racing among other activities. Some popular characters have also emerged on the page who upload videos on a regular basis. The brains behind the page is Zimbabwean born [[Curtis Smith]] who now resides in Canada.

Zvirikufaya na Keda, around 2014, was a popular page on Facebook on which Zimbabweans from around the world have been posting and uploading videos of themselves doing all sorts of things ranging from cooking Zimbabwean cuisine to drag racing among other activities. Some popular characters have also emerged on the page who upload videos on a regular basis. The brains behind the page is Zimbabwean born Curtis Smith who now resides in Canada.

Background

Apparently the page was put in place with the aim of connecting and entertaining Zimbabweans around the globe by creating a virtual community on which Zimbabweans can just upload videos of themselves having fun.

Videos by Keda

Other Popular Characters on the page

Curtis Smith

Smith has over the months uploaded several videos to the page Zvirikufaya na Keda and his videos have received widespread comments and reviews on both facebook and youtube. Some of the popular videos in which Curtis featured include the one in which he will be cooking sadza, cabbage with peanut butter and ribs. In the video he argues that all the things that characterise Zimbabwean life specially the meals can also be found in distant places like Canada.[1] In another video, Curtis makes a mockery of Zimbabweans and the lifestyle of Zimbabweans by showing off the kind food that he can now afford in Canada as compared to the alleged "abject poverty" and "squalid conditions" that Zimbabweans are living in.[2] The videos have caught the attention of many followers not only in Zimbabwe but around the world as well. One of the videos by Curtis has as much as 3 000 views on youtube. In one of his many videos that have been doing the rounds, Curtis also features trying to catch fish while on a boat. Although he fails to catch any fish in the short video clip, he generates humor by claiming that popular belief, coloured people could actually fish and catch as well.

Nash Daddie

This particular character has been uploading several videos on the page most of which are mainly aimed at generating humour. The character mimics the several accents including speaking English using a "Ndebele accent" which he calls Ndenglish and goes on to uncover a "plot" in which they are supposed to rescue their sister who is named "Moyondizvo" and bring her back home. In the other video, the character sarcastically mocks the Ndebele people whom he accuses of mistreating his sister and other Shona women. He also goes on to ask if there are willing participants to partake in the rescue with the only requirement being the ability to speak Ndenglish and Goffal[3]

The Real Kedha

The so called Real Kedha just like Curtis Smith is also based in Canada and shoots his video in a Hotel in Toronto and sends a brief Christmas greeting to Zimbabweans around the world. In typical fashion of the majority of the characters featured in the videos, he starts bragging about the lifestyle that he now has in Canada and goes on to show how the room is well furnished, a reliable water supply and the good view the hotel windows affords him. He also cautions "maZimba" to desist from drinking and driving during the festive season. The video got a lot of views gathering over 4000 views within four hours of its release[3]

Team Murungu

The video features a white family on the day of Christmas and the father starts speaking in Shona sending season's greetings to Zimbabweans. The kids and wife who are all white join in in chanting the popular slogan of "Zvirikufaya maZimba". He also goes on to talk about how much fun he had drinking beer during the Christmas holidays. Within twenty four hours of its uploading, the video had managed to gather over 4,500 views showing the amount of followers on the page [3]

Team Dash Dash

Although the video by Team Dash Dash appeared to be among some of the shortest, it had managed to amass as much as 13 000 views. The video features a woman who jumps onto the front of a camera and starts dancing provocatively while her back faces the camera. Several voices can actually be heard in the background encouraging her on as she keeps dancing.

Moyondizvo

This features a woman who calls herself Moyondizvo stating that she is stuck in Ekhaya after having been kept there against her will by someone only identified as Matabele Gofffal. She accuses Matabele Goffal of abandoning her and urges him to come back home as she is tired of having to put up with another character identified as Bhasopo. The character also laments having lost her ability to speak her original language in the correct accent. The video is also one of the very popular ones on the page after racking in over eleven thousand views.[3]

Team Montana

It also seems that video of women doing dances are quite popular on the site with the one featuring the aforementioned character racking in 14 000 views on the site. This particular character seems to be one of the people involved in the circulation of the videos on social media because she makes mention of her contact details and informs people sending their video to use Whatsapp because they were apparently having problems with Facebook. After having communicated her message, she takes to the dance floor and does several dances. Judging from the number of views that the video has had, it can only suggest that Team Montana has some polished dancing skills. [3]

Team Mandebvu

Team Mandebvu is a unique character on the page as the creator, Kenny Gasa using animation to bring out aspects of the Zimbabwean culture. Using video editing a series of videos was produced of a cartoon character that was not only funny but also relevant to the local Shona speaking community.

Judging by the variety of people who comment, upload and watch videos on the page, it is very evident that the page commands a large following from Zimbabweans scattered around the globe. The videos are released on a daily basis by different people which also hints to the fact that the page has also become a virtual community on which Zimbabweans from different geographic zones are able to share their crazy, funny and humorous moments.