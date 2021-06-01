It is now home to about 103,889 people.

It is now home to about 103,889 people.

In late ''' 1974 ''' it was ranked eighth in the country's urban centers.

In late 1974 it was ranked eighth in the country's urban centers.

A village management board was established in ''' 1921 ''' , followed by a town management board in ''' 1930 ''' . Municipal status was granted in 1968.<br/>

A village management board was established in 1921, followed by a town management board in 1930. Municipal status was granted in 1968.<br/>

The asbestos mine started operations in ''' 1916 ''' . In ''' 1987 ''' , it was the largest asbestos mine in Zimbabwe.<br/>

The asbestos mine started operations in 1916. In 1987, it was the largest asbestos mine in Zimbabwe.<br/>

'''Zvishavane''', about 97km SW of [[ Masvingo ]] , was built around an asbestos mine. [[ Gold ]] , beryl, chrome and iron ore mined in the area . The major agricultural activity in the area is cattle ranching. ''' Zvishavane ''' is just south of Zimbabwe's geographic center. The names is said to be a corruption of shavani, meaning "finger millet".

'''Zvishavane''', about 97km SW of Masvingo, was built around an asbestos mine. Gold, beryl, chrome and iron ore mined in the area The major agricultural activity in the area is cattle ranching. Zvishavane is just south of Zimbabwe's geographic center. The names is said to be a corruption of shavani, meaning "finger millet".

Zvishavane, about 97km SW of Masvingo, was built around an asbestos mine. Gold, beryl, chrome and iron ore mined in the area. The major agricultural activity in the area is cattle ranching. Zvishavane is just south of Zimbabwe's geographic center. The names is said to be a corruption of shavani, meaning "finger millet".

Location

Lat/Long: 20°20′S 30°2′E. Altitude ±920m. Zvishavane is located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

Formerly called Shabani.

History

The asbestos mine started operations in 1916. In 1987, it was the largest asbestos mine in Zimbabwe.

A rail link was established in 1928, from Gweru.

A village management board was established in 1921, followed by a town management board in 1930. Municipal status was granted in 1968.

In late 1974 it was ranked eighth in the country's urban centers.

Population

The 1969 Rhodesia Census put the population at 14 170 African, 1 553 European, 36 Asian, 58 Coloured. Total = 15 820.

In 1974, the population was 17 000 (88% black).

In 1987, the population was 26 758.

It is now home to about 103,889 people.

Other information

Zvishavane District Hospital.



Mandava High School.

Zvishavane Secondary School.







Further Reading

[1]

[2]

[3]

























References