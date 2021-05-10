Difference between revisions of "Zvishavane Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Zvishavane High Schoo'''l, or Secondary School, is a high school in Zvishavane in Midlands Province. The school motto is Nec Pluribus Impar. See High Schools Of...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:56, 10 May 2021
Zvishavane High School, or Secondary School, is a high school in Zvishavane in Midlands Province. The school motto is Nec Pluribus Impar.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See [[
Location
Address: P.O. Box 277, Zvishavane
Telephone: 055513339, 055513338, 051-3338/9,
Cell:
Email:
Web: :
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.