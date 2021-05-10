Difference between revisions of "Zvishavane Secondary School"

Zvishavane High School, or Secondary School, is a high school in Zvishavane in Midlands Province. The school motto is Nec Pluribus Impar.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See [[

Location

Address: P.O. Box 277, Zvishavane

Telephone: 055513339, 055513338, 051-3338/9,

Cell:

Email:

Web: :



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information