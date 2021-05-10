Difference between revisions of "Zvishavane Secondary School"

''' Address: ''' Stand no 897, Zvishivane Township, off Gweru Rd, <br/>

Zvishavane High School, or Secondary School, is a high school in Zvishavane in Midlands Province. The school motto is Nec Pluribus Impar.

Location

Address: Stand no 897, Zvishivane Township, off Gweru Rd,

P.O. Box 277, Zvishavane

Telephone: 05551 3339, 05551 3338, 051-3338/9.

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information