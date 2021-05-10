Difference between revisions of "Zvishavane Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 13:59, 10 May 2021
Zvishavane High School, or Secondary School, is a high school in Zvishavane in Midlands Province. The school motto is Nec Pluribus Impar.
Location
Address: Stand no 897, Zvishivane Township, off Gweru Rd,
P.O. Box 277, Zvishavane
Telephone: 05551 3339, 05551 3338, 051-3338/9.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.