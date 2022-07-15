It was reported that reports that Mayor Chabuka appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of office. Others accused of the same charge are councillors [[Farai Bhiza|Farai Mabiza]], [[Elizabeth Tsoro]], '''Zwenyika Misi''', [[Daniel Saunyama]], [[Blessing Tandi]], [[Tsitsi Ziweya]], [[Nyanhanda Knowmore|Norman Nyanhanda]], [[Exavia Upare|Exavior Upare]], [[Sekai Cathrine Mukodza|Sakai Cathrine]], [[Thomas Nyamupangedengu|Thomas Nyamupangedenga]] and [[Calvin Matsiya]]. <ref name=" Mutare Mayor In Court Over Alleged Criminal Abuse Of Office"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/14/mutare-mayor-in-court-over-alleged-criminal-abuse-of-office/ Mutare Mayor In Court Over Alleged Criminal Abuse Of Office], Pindula, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022''</ref>

In '''July 2022''', '''Mutare City Council''' Mayor councillor [[Simon Chabuka]] and 11 other councillors appeared in court on Thursday on allegations of fleecing the local authority of nearly $13 million in travel and subsistence allowances.

In July 2018, Zwenyika Misi was elected to Ward 7 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1290 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mutare Municipality with 1290 votes, beating Mwanyara Jusa of Zanu-PF with 801 votes, Tapuwa Chitambo of MDC-T with 103 votes, Thomas Rore of APA with 83 votes, George Mukuhwa of PRC 36 votes, Angella Marufu of ZIPP with 25 votes and Freddie Matongo of ZDU with 16 votes. [1]

Events

