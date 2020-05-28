Difference between revisions of "Zwenyika Misi"

In July 2018, Zwenyika Misi was elected to Ward 7 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1290 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mutare Municipality with 1290 votes, beating Mwanyara Jusa of Zanu-PF with 801 votes, Tapuwa Chitambo of MDC-T with 103 votes, Thomas Rore of APA with 83 votes, George Mukuhwa of PRC 36 votes, Angella Marufu of ZIPP with 25 votes and Freddie Matongo of ZDU with 16 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]