2024 Apprenticeship Intake
Job Description
Clover Leaf Motors has vacancies for apprentice training in the following disciplines:
- Motor Mechanics.
- Auto Electrics.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 'O' level passes including English, Maths and Science graded B or better.
- At least 2 'A' level passes in science subjects.
- Clearance letter from the Apprenticeship Board.
- Must be below 22 years.
- Must have a provisional or a valid driver's licence.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit an application letter, clearance letter, certified copies of certificates and a detailed CV to:
Email: - hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw
OR
Hand deliver to:
82 Mutare Road, Msasa, Harare
Applications must include certified copies of the following: -
- Birth Certificate.
- National ID.
- Academic Certificates.
- Provisional or Driver's Licence.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Applicants are requested to indicate discipline of interest and area of preference - Harare, Bulawayo or Victoria Falls.
Deadline: 06 October 2023
