Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Neonatal Intensive Care And Pediatric Nurse Training Course (18 Months)

Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Jun. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following post basic courses for 2024 intake.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of Diploma in Nursing (Registered General Nurse).
  • A minimum of two years post General Nurse training experience.
  • Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Experience in the relevant area of course applied will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Requirements:

  • A detailed Curriculum Vitae.
  • Certified copies of National Identity, Birth certificate, academic and professional certificates
  • An appraisal from immediate supervisor.
  • A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship (if applicable) from employ.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Chief Medical Officer Attention:

The Principal Tutor

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital

School of Nursing/School of Midwifery

P 0 Box ST 14

Southerton

Harare 

NB: Applicants should all have applied for Manpower Development Leave for 2024. Applications outside this advertisement will not be considered. All applications to come through post (hand delivered applications will not be accepted). Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. 

Deadline: 25 June 2023

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is the government ministry responsible for health in Zimbabwe. Its functions are to keep as many people as possible in good Health in the Community. To provide appropriate quality services for those needing care in the community. To provide high quality hospital services at the appropriate level for those requiring that form of treatment and care.

