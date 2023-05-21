2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Neonatal Intensive Care And Pediatric Nurse Training Course (18 Months)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following post basic courses for 2024 intake.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of Diploma in Nursing (Registered General Nurse).
- A minimum of two years post General Nurse training experience.
- Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- Experience in the relevant area of course applied will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Requirements:
- A detailed Curriculum Vitae.
- Certified copies of National Identity, Birth certificate, academic and professional certificates
- An appraisal from immediate supervisor.
- A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship (if applicable) from employ.
Applications should be addressed to:
The Chief Medical Officer Attention:
The Principal Tutor
Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
School of Nursing/School of Midwifery
P 0 Box ST 14
Southerton
Harare
NB: Applicants should all have applied for Manpower Development Leave for 2024. Applications outside this advertisement will not be considered. All applications to come through post (hand delivered applications will not be accepted). Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 25 June 2023