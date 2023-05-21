2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Neonatal Intensive Care And Pediatric Nurse Training Course (18 Months)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following post basic courses for 2024 intake.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of Diploma in Nursing (Registered General Nurse).

A minimum of two years post General Nurse training experience.

Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Experience in the relevant area of course applied will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Requirements:

A detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Certified copies of National Identity, Birth certificate, academic and professional certificates

An appraisal from immediate supervisor.

A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship (if applicable) from employ.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Chief Medical Officer Attention:

The Principal Tutor

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital

School of Nursing/School of Midwifery

P 0 Box ST 14

Southerton

Harare

NB: Applicants should all have applied for Manpower Development Leave for 2024. Applications outside this advertisement will not be considered. All applications to come through post (hand delivered applications will not be accepted). Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

Deadline: 25 June 2023