2024 Intake

Applied Art and Design*

Fashion Clothing and Textile

Music*

Leather and Allied Manufacturing Technology*

National Diploma

Commercial Design

Textile Design

Fine Art

Industrial Clothing Design & Construction

Fashion Design

Higher National Diploma

Commercial Design

Textile Design

Clothing Technology

Fashion Design

DIVISION OF AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING

National Certificate:

Motor Vehicle Mechanics #

Automobile Electrics & Electronics #

Diesel Plant Fitting #

Automotive Precision Machining

Vehicle Body Repair & Refurbishing

National Diploma

Automotive Technician #

Road & Rail Transport Industry Management #

DEPARTMENT OF ADULT AND CONTINUING EDUCATION

National Certificate in Counseling (Day/Block Release)

Further Education Trainers' Certificate (FETC) (Day/Block Release)

National Diploma in Counselling (Day/ Block Release)

National Diploma in Technical Vocational Education - (Day/Block Release)

Further Education Trainers’ Diploma (Day/ Block Release)

DIVISION OF APPLIED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

National Certificate

Horticulture (FT)

Laboratory Technology #

Polymer Technology#

Information Technology#

Library & Information Science* #

Hairdressing*#

Records Management*#

Beauty Therapy*#

Food Science and Technology#

Meat Hygiene (FT)

Pharmaceutical Technology

National Diploma

Applied Chemical Technology#

Food Science & Technology#

Applied Biological Technology#

Information Technology#

Horticulture#

Library & Information Science#

Records Management#

Meat Hygiene & Animal Food Processing (Block)

Polymer Technology#

Pharmaceutical Technology

Higher National Diploma

Information Technology#

Environmental Health (Block/PT)

Library & Information Science#

Applied Chemical Technology#

Polymer Technology #

Records Management#

Applied Biological Technology#

Food Science and Technology#

Meat Science and Technology (Block)

DIVISION OF COMMERCE

National Certificate

Accountancy #

Banking & Finance #

Purchasing & Supply* #

Human Resources Management* #

Secretarial Studies* #

Transport & Logistics Management *#

Marketing Management & Salesmanship* #

Micro Enterprise Management *(PT)

Health Services Management (Full time/Block)

National Diploma

Accountancy #

Banking & Finance #

Purchasing & Supply #

Human Resources Management #

Secretarial Studies #

Transport & Logistics Management #

Marketing Management & Salesmanship #

Micro Enterprise Management (PT)

Health Services Management(Full time/Block

Higher National Diploma

Accountancy #

Banking & Finance #

Procurement and Supply Management#

Human Resources Management #

Office Management #

Transport & Logistics Management#

Marketing Management & Salesmanship #

DIVISION OF CIVIL ENGINEERING

National Certificate

Urban & Regional Planning #

Water Resources Engineering#

Survey and Geomatics

Quantity Surveying #

Architectural Technology #

Civil Engineering #

Valuation & Estate Management#

National Diploma:

Civil Engineering

Water Resources Engineering#

Surveying & Geomatics

Quantity Surveying#

Architectural Technology#

Urban & Regional Planning

Valuation and Estate Mgnt

Higher National Diploma

Water Resources Engineering#

Architectural Technology #

Civil Engineering #

Quantity Surveying #

Survey and Geomatics #

DEPARTMENT OF CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING

National Certificate

Carpentry & Joinery Technology #

Plumbing & Drain laying Technology #

Building Technology #

Wood Machining

National Diploma

Construction Technology (Block)

Higher National Diploma

Construction Technology (PT)

DIVISION OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

National Certificate

Electronic Communication Systems #

Electrical Power Engineering#

Computer Systems#

Instrumentation & Control Systems#

National Diploma

Electronic Communication Systems#

Electrical Power Engineering #

Computers Systems #

Instrumentation & Control Systems#

Higher National Diploma

Electronic Communication Systems ##

Electrical Power Eng ##

Computer Systems ##

Instrumentation & Control Systems##

DIVISION MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

National Certificate

Machineshop Engineering#

Foundry Pattern Making

Foundry Moulding

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Fabrication Engineering #

Vehicle Body Building

Draughting #

Power Plant Operations

Millwright Work

National Diploma

Draughting #

Production Engineering#

Plant Engineering #

Higher National Diploma

HND in Mechanical Engineering#

NOTES

#Course offered both Full-time (FT) and Part- Time (PT)

## Courses offered Part time only

* Courses do not require Mathematics at ‘O’ Level

Apprentices are deployed to Polytechnic by the Registrar of Apprentices and must not apply.

Enrolment Procedures:

Report in person to Bulawayo Polytechnic on 9th and 10th October 2023 with the following documents for interviews:

Original academic certificate, National Identity Card and Birth Certificate.

Application letter addressed to the Principal, accompanied by certified copies of all the certificates and proof of payment of processing fee.

Processing fee of USD$20.00 nonrefundable to be paid into the following account First Capital Bank , Branch JMN Street Account Number 23073407230

NB: Only successful applicants will be notified of the results of their applications.

Deadline: 10 October 2023