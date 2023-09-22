2024 Intake
Bulawayo Polytechnic is inviting prospective students to apply for courses that are scheduled for 2024. Applicants for the National Certificate (NC) courses must have a minimum of 5 “O” level subjects at Grade “C” or better including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject. National Diploma applicants must have a relevant National Certificate and Higher National Diploma applicants must have a relevant National Diploma .N.B. Courses marked * do not require Mathematics at “O” Level. Special requirements for particular courses are available in respective divisions/departments. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
DEPARTMENT OF APPLIED ART AND DESIGN
National Certificate
Applicants must bring a sample portfolio or artwork
- Applied Art and Design*
- Fashion Clothing and Textile
- Music*
- Leather and Allied Manufacturing Technology*
National Diploma
- Commercial Design
- Textile Design
- Fine Art
- Industrial Clothing Design & Construction
- Fashion Design
Higher National Diploma
- Commercial Design
- Textile Design
- Clothing Technology
- Fashion Design
DIVISION OF AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING
National Certificate:
- Motor Vehicle Mechanics #
- Automobile Electrics & Electronics #
- Diesel Plant Fitting #
- Automotive Precision Machining
- Vehicle Body Repair & Refurbishing
National Diploma
- Automotive Technician #
- Road & Rail Transport Industry Management #
DEPARTMENT OF ADULT AND CONTINUING EDUCATION
- National Certificate in Counseling (Day/Block Release)
- Further Education Trainers' Certificate (FETC) (Day/Block Release)
- National Diploma in Counselling (Day/ Block Release)
- National Diploma in Technical Vocational Education - (Day/Block Release)
- Further Education Trainers’ Diploma (Day/ Block Release)
DIVISION OF APPLIED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
National Certificate
- Horticulture (FT)
- Laboratory Technology #
- Polymer Technology#
- Information Technology#
- Library & Information Science* #
- Hairdressing*#
- Records Management*#
- Beauty Therapy*#
- Food Science and Technology#
- Meat Hygiene (FT)
- Pharmaceutical Technology
National Diploma
- Applied Chemical Technology#
- Food Science & Technology#
- Applied Biological Technology#
- Information Technology#
- Horticulture#
- Library & Information Science#
- Records Management#
- Meat Hygiene & Animal Food Processing (Block)
- Polymer Technology#
- Pharmaceutical Technology
Higher National Diploma
- Information Technology#
- Environmental Health (Block/PT)
- Library & Information Science#
- Applied Chemical Technology#
- Polymer Technology #
- Records Management#
- Applied Biological Technology#
- Food Science and Technology#
- Meat Science and Technology (Block)
DIVISION OF COMMERCE
National Certificate
- Accountancy #
- Banking & Finance #
- Purchasing & Supply* #
- Human Resources Management* #
- Secretarial Studies* #
- Transport & Logistics Management *#
- Marketing Management & Salesmanship* #
- Micro Enterprise Management *(PT)
- Health Services Management (Full time/Block)
National Diploma
- Accountancy #
- Banking & Finance #
- Purchasing & Supply #
- Human Resources Management #
- Secretarial Studies #
- Transport & Logistics Management #
- Marketing Management & Salesmanship #
- Micro Enterprise Management (PT)
- Health Services Management(Full time/Block
Higher National Diploma
- Accountancy #
- Banking & Finance #
- Procurement and Supply Management#
- Human Resources Management #
- Office Management #
- Transport & Logistics Management#
- Marketing Management & Salesmanship #
DIVISION OF CIVIL ENGINEERING
National Certificate
- Urban & Regional Planning #
- Water Resources Engineering#
- Survey and Geomatics
- Quantity Surveying #
- Architectural Technology #
- Civil Engineering #
- Valuation & Estate Management#
National Diploma:
- Civil Engineering
- Water Resources Engineering#
- Surveying & Geomatics
- Quantity Surveying#
- Architectural Technology#
- Urban & Regional Planning
- Valuation and Estate Mgnt
Higher National Diploma
- Water Resources Engineering#
- Architectural Technology #
- Civil Engineering #
- Quantity Surveying #
- Survey and Geomatics #
DEPARTMENT OF CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
National Certificate
- Carpentry & Joinery Technology #
- Plumbing & Drain laying Technology #
- Building Technology #
- Wood Machining
National Diploma
- Construction Technology (Block)
Higher National Diploma
- Construction Technology (PT)
DIVISION OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
National Certificate
- Electronic Communication Systems #
- Electrical Power Engineering#
- Computer Systems#
- Instrumentation & Control Systems#
National Diploma
- Electronic Communication Systems#
- Electrical Power Engineering #
- Computers Systems #
- Instrumentation & Control Systems#
Higher National Diploma
- Electronic Communication Systems ##
- Electrical Power Eng ##
- Computer Systems ##
- Instrumentation & Control Systems##
DIVISION MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
National Certificate
- Machineshop Engineering#
- Foundry Pattern Making
- Foundry Moulding
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
- Fabrication Engineering #
- Vehicle Body Building
- Draughting #
- Power Plant Operations
- Millwright Work
National Diploma
- Draughting #
- Production Engineering#
- Plant Engineering #
Higher National Diploma
- HND in Mechanical Engineering#
NOTES
- #Course offered both Full-time (FT) and Part- Time (PT)
- ## Courses offered Part time only
- * Courses do not require Mathematics at ‘O’ Level
Apprentices are deployed to Polytechnic by the Registrar of Apprentices and must not apply.
Enrolment Procedures:
Report in person to Bulawayo Polytechnic on 9th and 10th October 2023 with the following documents for interviews:
- Original academic certificate, National Identity Card and Birth Certificate.
- Application letter addressed to the Principal, accompanied by certified copies of all the certificates and proof of payment of processing fee.
Processing fee of USD$20.00 nonrefundable to be paid into the following account First Capital Bank , Branch JMN Street Account Number 23073407230
NB: Only successful applicants will be notified of the results of their applications.
Deadline: 10 October 2023
Bulawayo Polytechnic
Bulawayo Polytechnic is an academic institution established in 1927 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially as a technical school. The current main campus on Park Road in Suburbs was established in 1942. The Division of Art & Design is based at a campus on George Silundika Street in the central business district.
Address:
Bulawayo Polytechnic
Cnr 12th Ave/Park Rd
P.O BOX 1392,
Bulawayo, Zw
Tel: +263 (292) 233181, 233183, 234188, 234187, 233709, 238674
Fax:+263 (292) 251165