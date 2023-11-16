2024 Internship Opportunity

Job Description

Our Internship Programme is a 32-week curriculum providing you the opportunity to experience various disciplines that Stanbic Zimbabwe has to offer alongside completing challenging work, building your skillset, and networking with fellow interns and Bank employees. Throughout the internship you will work on activities within your team, be given projects to complete and take part in a variety of training to increase your learning.

We strive to provide an environment where young talent receives valuable skills and experiences to professionally flourish. We are looking for confident people who are driven to align their talents, passions, and values. We invite eligible candidates to kick-start their careers by participating in the Stanbic 2024 Internship Programme.

The programme will run on an eight-month, rotational basis in the following disciplines: