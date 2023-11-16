2024 Internship Opportunity
Job Description
Our Internship Programme is a 32-week curriculum providing you the opportunity to experience various disciplines that Stanbic Zimbabwe has to offer alongside completing challenging work, building your skillset, and networking with fellow interns and Bank employees. Throughout the internship you will work on activities within your team, be given projects to complete and take part in a variety of training to increase your learning.
We strive to provide an environment where young talent receives valuable skills and experiences to professionally flourish. We are looking for confident people who are driven to align their talents, passions, and values. We invite eligible candidates to kick-start their careers by participating in the Stanbic 2024 Internship Programme.
The programme will run on an eight-month, rotational basis in the following disciplines:
- Brand and Marketing.
- Business and Commercial Banking (UNAYO).
- People and Culture.
- Procurement and Personal & Private Banking (Product).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Digital Marketing and Brand Management - responsible for deploying a non-linear marketing approach in implementing the Bank's outreach strategy and to incorporate omnichannel techniques to maintain sufficient brand exposure, engagement, and reach.
- UNAYO Platform - works to implement, enable, scale, entrench and commercialise the Unayo platform for multi-products and services.
- People & Culture - provides Human Capital cycle advice and analysis, manages risks and ensures compliance with industry standards and regulations.
- Procurement - responsible for evaluating suppliers, products, and services, negotiating contracts, and ensuring that approved purchases are cost-efficient and of high quality.
- Product - designs and builds fit-for-purpose product solutions in alignment with Personal & Private Banking strategies, whilst trading off client solutions with risk appetite and financial growth.
Qualifications and Experience
- To qualify, prospective candidates need to be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate university degree programme or have completed the degree within the past year.
- Brand & Marketing - BSc Digital Marketing or equivalent.
- UNAYO Platform, Product - Bachelor of Business Commerce or equivalent.
- People & Culture - Bachelors' degree in Human Resources, Psychology or equivalent.
- Procurement - Supply Chain Management, Certified Professional in Supply Management or equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to apply and follow the prompts to participate in this exciting journey.
