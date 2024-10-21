2025 Apprenticeship Intake: CFAO
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to join the Apprenticeship program which has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Confirmation of registration with the registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled.
- Manpower (Clearance Letter).
- 5 passes in two sittings with a grade 'C' or better, including Maths, English, and Science at 'O' Level.
- At Least 2'A' Level passes and a basic knowledge of vehicle technical knowledge will be an added advantage.
- Driver's Licence or Learner's Licence.
- Applicants should be below 24 years old. They should indicate their preference between AUTO-ELECTRICS and MOTOR MECHANICS.
Other
How to Apply
Applications must include certified photocopies of:
- Birth certificate.
- Academic certificates.
- Driver's or Learner's Licence.
- Confirmation of registration with the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower (Clearance Letter).
Applications can be directed to:
The Human Resources Manager
CFAO Mobility
67 Mutare Road
Msasa
Harare
NB: CFAO Mobility's recruitment policy DOES NOT require prospective job seekers to make payments to any individuals or any of its employees as a way of securing training opportunity
Deadline: 28 October 2024
