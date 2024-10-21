2025 Apprenticeship Training Intake
Job Description
Applications are invited for Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.
- Motor Mechanics x 16 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Marondera, Gweru, Mutare, V.I.P-Harare, Chinhoyi.
- Panel Beaters x 5 Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Mutare & Gweru.
- Auto Electrics x 9 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Marondera, Gweru, V.I.P – Harare.
- Diesel Plant Fitters x 4 Harare and Mutare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of (5) “O” Level passes at grade B or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science not more than two (2) sittings.
- “A” Levels are an added advantage.
- A Driver’s Licence or a Learners Licence.
- Clearance Letter from the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower.
- Be aged between 18 and 25 years by January 2025
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications together with certified copies of a Clearance Letter from Apprenticeship Board, Birth Certificate and Educational Certificates to any of the nearest addresses given below or alternatively email to the addresses indicated below for respective Provinces.
The V.I.P Manager
CMED Private Limited
Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena
HARARE
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
Cnr R. Tangwena/Coventry Road
HARARE
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
19 Iron Bridge, Belmont
BULAWAYO
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
25 Bvumba Road
MUTARE
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
90-91 Manchester
CHINHOYI
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
762-3 HIS Bristol Road
GWERU
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
704 Timberland Road
MASVINGO
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
889 Trojan Road
BINDURA
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
1418 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
369 Enterprise Crescent Rd
GWANDA
gumedep@cmed.co.zw
CMED (Private) Limited
.