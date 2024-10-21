Pindula|Search Pindula
CMED (Private) Limited

2025 Apprenticeship Training Intake

CMED (Private) Limited
Oct. 25, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited for Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.

  • Motor Mechanics x 16 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Marondera, Gweru, Mutare, V.I.P-Harare, Chinhoyi.
  • Panel Beaters x 5 Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Mutare & Gweru.
  • Auto Electrics x 9 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Marondera, Gweru, V.I.P – Harare.
  • Diesel Plant Fitters x 4 Harare and Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  •  A minimum of (5) “O” Level passes at grade B or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science not more than two (2) sittings.
  • “A” Levels are an added advantage.
  • A Driver’s Licence or a Learners Licence.
  • Clearance Letter from the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower.
  • Be aged between 18 and 25 years by January 2025

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications together with certified copies of a Clearance Letter from Apprenticeship Board, Birth Certificate and Educational Certificates to any of the nearest addresses given below or alternatively email to the addresses indicated below for respective Provinces.

The V.I.P Manager

CMED Private Limited

Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena

HARARE

ruserem@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

Cnr R. Tangwena/Coventry Road

HARARE

nyakurukwab@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

19 Iron Bridge, Belmont

BULAWAYO

samib@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

25 Bvumba Road

MUTARE

mashezham@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

90-91 Manchester

CHINHOYI

mushayabasac@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

762-3 HIS Bristol Road

GWERU

maziririv@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

704 Timberland Road

MASVINGO

fuwayip@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

889 Trojan Road

BINDURA

kubikum@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

1418 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

makumbej@cmed.co.zw

 

The Regional Manager

CMED Private Limited

369 Enterprise Crescent Rd

GWANDA

gumedep@cmed.co.zw

CMED (Private) Limited

.

