2025 Apprenticeship Training Intake

Job Description

Applications are invited for Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.

Motor Mechanics x 16 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Marondera, Gweru, Mutare, V.I.P-Harare, Chinhoyi.

x 16 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Marondera, Gweru, Mutare, V.I.P-Harare, Chinhoyi. Panel Beaters x 5 Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Mutare & Gweru.

x 5 Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Mutare & Gweru. Auto Electrics x 9 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Marondera, Gweru, V.I.P – Harare.

x 9 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Marondera, Gweru, V.I.P – Harare. Diesel Plant Fitters x 4 Harare and Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of (5) “O” Level passes at grade B or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science not more than two (2) sittings.

“A” Levels are an added advantage.

A Driver’s Licence or a Learners Licence.

Clearance Letter from the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower.

Be aged between 18 and 25 years by January 2025

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications together with certified copies of a Clearance Letter from Apprenticeship Board, Birth Certificate and Educational Certificates to any of the nearest addresses given below or alternatively email to the addresses indicated below for respective Provinces.

The V.I.P Manager